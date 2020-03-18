LEWISTON – Ronald D. St. Pierre, 85, of Turner passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born in Van Buren, Maine on Dec. 16, 1934, a son of the late Lawrence and Catherine (Mazerolle) St. Pierre. On May 30, 1959 he married Ramona Roy and the two started a family together. During that time, Ronald served in the National Guard for seven years and worked for Pioneer Plastics for 32 years until his retirement. Ron will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He will be sadly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona of Turner; his six children, Patricia Johnson and her husband Mark, Kathryn McMichael, Ronald St. Pierre and his wife Debbie, Norman St. Pierre and his companion Vicky Brown, Steve St. Pierre and his wife Phyllis and John St. Pierre. He also leaves behind his siblings, Florence Letendre, Pauline Mariani, Marilyn Poulin, Philip St. Pierre and his wife Cecile, Valens St. Pierre and his wife Jean, Paul St. Pierre and Robert St. Pierre; along with seven grandchildren, Mark Johnson, II, Ronald St. Pierre, Michael St. Pierre, Shane St. Pierre, Deanna St. Pierre, Emmaline St. Pierre and Charlotte St. Pierre; as well as one great-grandchild, Katherine Johnson. He was predeceased by his sister, Carlene Beaulieu and Normand St. Pierre.Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.comServices will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn also at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.