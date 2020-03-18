LEWISTON – Keith S. McAllister, 72, of Otisfield, passed away at the Central Maine Medical Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on Apr. 26, 1947, in North Conway, N.H., a son of Miland and Evelyn (Winslow) McAllister.The family moved to Otisfield from Chatham, N.H. in 1952 where he attended school.Although visually impaired from childhood, he enjoyed ice-fishing, snowmobiling and tending his blueberry bushes.Keith worked for many years with his father as caretaker for area summer residents.He loved to walk and was always ready to stop and share a story with neighbors. One of his greatest joys was as a member of the Otisfield Fire Department.Keith is survived by his Mauna Porter of Gray; nieces, Terri Scott of Massachusetts and Kelly McAllister of New Hampshire; cousins, Linda Ribas and her husband Edmund of Otisfield and Jerry Porter and his wife Cathy of Gray. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Sherman; and several aunts and uncles.Private family interment will be at the Center Chatham Cemetery. Gifts may be made to the Otisfield Fire Department, 403 State Rte. 121, Otisfield, ME 04270. Please visit www.hallfuneralhome.net to share your kind words, condolences and tributes amongst Keith’s family and friends. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco.

