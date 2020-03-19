Online Church

WATERFORD—Missing your Sunday Church Services? Rev. Doretta Colburn of the Waterford Congregational Church is recording “armchair sermons” each week during this isolation period and sharing them on our website. To hear her words of spiritual comfort and support, log on to www.wccucc.com/sermons each week.

