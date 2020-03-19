“What’s New in Treating Heart Disease,” scheduled to be presented by Dr. Daniel van Buren, board certified cardiologist, on Thursday, March 26, 4:30 to 6:00 pm at the West Parish Congregational Church, has been postponed due to the upgrade of the covid-19 virus to pandemic stage. The program has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, October 8.

Another spring program, “Getting the Best Out of Aging: It’s What You Do with What You’ve Got,” a panel program on the challenges of aging, was scheduled for Thursday, April 16. This program has also been postponed to spring 2021.

To Your Health is offered as a community service by Western Mountains Senior College in collaboration with the Bethel Family Health Center and MSAD#44/Continuing Education. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

