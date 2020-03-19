AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor announced that CareerCenter services will now be accessed online and by phone. The quality of services to the public will not be affected, however the shift will limit in-person contact and is consistent with public health strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

CareerCenter services are available online at www.mainecareercenter.gov. CareerCenter staff are also available by phone. Phone numbers for specific CareerCenters can be found on the CareerCenter website. The statewide line is 1-888-457-8883. There is also a “live chat” option on the website, where the public can communicate directly with a CareerCenter consultant.

“Temporarily shifting to online and by-phone services will allow the public to access important CareerCenter services from their home,” Commissioner Laura Fortman said. “We are committed to providing important public services while maintaining health and safety of our staff and the people we serve.”

All CareerCenter hosted job fairs will be cancelled for the next two weeks, at which point next steps will be assessed based on circumstances.

SafetyWorks! Training Institute classes have been cancelled through March 27th, including classes held at satellite locations.

Additional information from the Maine Department of Labor about COVID-19 guidance on workplace safety and health, unemployment insurance, and employment law can be found at www.maine.gov/labor/covid19/.

« Previous

filed under: