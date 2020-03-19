Treat Memorial Library closed to public

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will be closed to the public until further notice. There will be staff manning the phone during regular library hours to assist patrons. No late fees will be accrued during this time and staff asks that no one return items until the library is once again open. They will revisit the possibility of opening March 30.

There are many online resources that may be useful during this time of social distancing. Many museums offer virtual tours. The Digital Maine Library provides residents with access to online resources, including a collection of full text articles and abstracts from magazines, newspapers, journals and reference at https://library.digitalmaine.org/. Visit Treat’s Facebook page for links to many other resources.

Call the library at 207-897-3631 with questions. Patrons may log in to their own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. Follow on Facebook for further developments.

Senior center to be closed as long as necessary

RUMFORD — The Rumford Senior Citizens Center will be closed until April or as long as necessary to prevent spread of coronavirus. Any and all business and communication may be completed through phone and payments for dues and trips through the U.S. Mail. Payment confirmation will also be returned through the mail.

Thus far Diamond Tours has not cancelled the trip to Niagara/Toronto, scheduled for May 31 to June 6. If Diamond Tour has to cancel, all payments made will be returned. Travelers payment must be made by Monday, March 23.

For further information or questions, call Marc at 207-491-7509.

Winthrop Lakes Chamber cancels all events

WINTHROP — Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber will be cancelling all of its events in March and April. No breakfasts, socials or any other public events will be held during those months.

New Gloucester Historical Society meeting postponed

NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Historical Society meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed.

SeniorsPlus breakfast cancelled

AUBURN — SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, was to hold a Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit its Meals on Wheels nutrition program on Friday, March 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch. That event has been cancelled.

Church cancels March Sunday services

WILTON — Due to the concerns over the coronavirus, the Wilton United Methodist Church services, scheduled for Sunday, March 22 and 29, have been canceled. The church is at 600 Main St. For more information, call 207-645-2190.

Church cancels musical worship services

RAYMOND — Raymond Village Church has canceled “Songs and Scenes from Godspell” during Sunday worship on March 22.

Guidance from Gov. Janet Mills, The Centers for Disease Control and others have led to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of the community to cancel the planned worship service on Sunday, March 22, and all of the live worship for the immediate future.

RVCC is exploring the use of virtual tools to provide spiritual support to the congregation and the community as a whole. When plans have been finalized, information will be announced.

Danville Junction Grange meeting canceled

AUBURN — The Danville Junction Grange meeting, to have been held on Thursday, March 26, has been cancelled.

Clue Escape Room fundraiser postponed

SOUTH PARIS — The Clue Escape Room fundraiser for the Deering Memorial Community Center has been indefinitely postponed. It was to have started Thursday, March 26.

Lithuanian Heritage Club meeting cancelled

RUMFORD — The monthly Lithuanian Heritage Club meeting, scheduled for April 1, has been cancelled. We will give notification of the next meeting’s date and time.

