FARMINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at The Roost Pub and Wingery, which is located underneath Dunkin’, early Thursday on Main Street.
It was a forced entry, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.
An item was stolen, he said, but declined to say what it was. The manager is doing an inventory at the pub at restaurant to determine if anything else is missing.
Officer Jesse Clement, primary investigator, responded to the burglary reported at 12:25 a.m.
