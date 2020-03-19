AREA — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently held their Annual Dinner and enjoyed fellowship and meal provided by the Honey Badger of Oxford. After dinner, the Club recognized Past Presidents in attendance, and also presented the Immediate Past President, George Rice, with a Paul Harris Fellow Award for his outstanding leadership, guidance and support of the Club.

George is one of the original Club Charter members, and served his second term as President, the first back in 1989-90. Past Rotarians of the Year were also recognized, as well as naming the 2019 Rotarian of the Year, Peter Kaurup. Peter has only been a member of the Club for 2 years, but has been active since day one. When there is a need for

someone to step up, he is one of the first to do so.

He has helped with the Club’s Auction, Lobster- Steak Fest, and other activities such as the lobster for scholars, setting tents, and setting up for district events. He enjoys outdoor activities and supports our community through volunteering. The fellowship of Rotary is an important part of who he is. He has made many friends, explores his hobbies with others and volunteers regularly in our community and the Rotary district.

This enhances the fellowship of our club. Congratulations to both Rotarians for their continued dedication to doing good in the world. Peter was also presented with a Paul Harris Fellow Award. For more info about the Rotary Club of Oxford Hills, go to www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or find them on Facebook.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: