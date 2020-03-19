PARIS — The Escape Room fundraisers for Deering Memorial Community Center, located at 39 Main Street in South Paris, return with a new adventure inspired by the board game Clue over the weekends of April 2 to April 5, and April 9 to April 12. In this Escape Room, participants will have 45 minute to solve a series of puzzles to discover the murderer, the weapon and the location of the crime.

The solution will be different for each group. The cost is $15 per person, and teams can include up to 8 people. Each adventure starts at the top of the hour. The proceeds support the Community Center’s utility expenses. As an FYI, no one is ever locked in the game area!

Please see the complete schedule on the Deering Memorial Community Center’s Facebook page. For more information, to ensure the library is holding these what with the COVID-19 closures or to book adventures please call the Paris Public Library at (207) 743-6994, or email [email protected]

