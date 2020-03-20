WILTON — Academy Hill School fourth grade students used a hands-on approach to share what they learned about Maine this year.

Each student, 50 in all, created an individualized Maine box in recognition of the state’s Bicentennial and things people associate with Maine.

The students had planned to share information about their boxes with family members and others on Friday, March 13. The program was not open to the public because of steps taken last week in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Teacher Morgan Badeau said by email, “The outside was filled with information about Maine: state flower, state bird, etc. The inside of the box was full of products/items that connected to our state such as pine cones, maple syrup, honey and toothpicks.”

