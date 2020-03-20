TURNER — MSAD 52 school board members decided Thursday evening to let voters weigh in separately on three major projects proposed for the next school budget.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said questions about a new wasterwater treatment plant for approximately $1.6 million, field improvements for approximately $1.398 million and a project called Siemens Phase II for approximately $1.6 million will be listed as separate warrant articles.

The Siemens Phase II project encompasses a host of separate items including updated ventilation in the gym and cafeteria at the Turner Elementary School and a new chiller at the high school.

“The board is really committed to transparency and they want to make sure voters are very clear on what we’re asking,” Brandt said. If voters in Greene, Leeds and Turner pass one or more of the projects, “we would be looking for bonding and we are exploring those possible options.”

Those options will be clear by the time of the public vote, she said.

COVID-19 response

Brandt, like several area superintendents, made the decision on Friday to keep MSAD 52 closed through April 26.

“We’d love for school to restart April 27 — we’ll continue to assess,” she said.

Staff has been offering distance learning for all grade levels and food services has been making meals.

“Everybody is doing an amazing job of working together,” Brandt said.

Meals pickup for breakfast and lunch is available at Leeds Central School, Greene Town Office and at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center every weekday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It’s going very, very well,” she said. “It’s one thing no one wanted to worry about is students going hungry during this time. Food service has done a tremendous job of providing these meals and getting them out to children and we’re grateful for that.”

