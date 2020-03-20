Rowan Flynn and her brother Rory blow bubbles beside their home on Taylor Street in Auburn on Friday morning. “We have been cooped up inside since school closed and today was the first day we have been able to get outside,” their mother, Hayley, said. “My kids have an autoimmune disease so I have not dared let them out, but today is a damp and drizzly day so there is nobody outside and they really need to get out. There are usually a lot of kids in the neighborhood that all come over and play but it’s too dangerous as they don’t understand about keeping their distance.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sisters River Flynn, left, and Rowan blow bubbles next to their home on Taylor Street in Auburn on Friday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
River Flynn blows bubbles next to her home on Taylor Street in Auburn on Friday morning as her mother, Hayley, plays with River’s sister Rowan and brother Rory, background. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo