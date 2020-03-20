EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: While the environment around us is uncertain, we feel it is in the best interest of our community to close to the public through Monday, March 30, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. We will communicate any changes to our reopening date with the public on our Facebook page as well as https://fcanimalshelter.org.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, we are able to do adoptions by appointment. You can view our available animals at https://fcanimalshelter.org under the OUR ANIMALS tab, or by visiting our Facebook Available Cats album or Available Dogs album. To meet an animal you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected].

Franklin County Animal Shelter is committed to our animal-loving community. Our dedicated staff is still here caring for our animals daily. We are practicing social distancing, limiting community contact in our facility, while still providing the highest level of care to the animals dependent on us.

Dash, 2½ years old, male, Walker Hound – Hello, I’m Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I’m very strong and quite vocal. I don’t really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let’s schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Nicky, 6 years, male – Hi there, I’m Nicky. March 23 will mark my one year anniversary living at the shelter! I’m a super nice cat but a bit on the shy side so I’m often overlooked. I get along well with other cat friendly cats. My perfect home would be quiet with other cat friendly cats who could help me adjust to life with a family. Please come meet me at the shelter!

