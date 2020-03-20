LEWISTON — Rather than close and put all 38 employees out of work, Gippers Sports Grill started running takeout-only with seven staffers and announced tips would be split among the servers and bartenders missing work.

Local Takeout All restaurants listings are for take-out only: Gipper’s Sports Grill, Auburn, 11 am. to 7:30 pm., 207-786-0715

Boba, Lewiston, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 207-689-3105

Cowbell Grill & Tap, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-333-5188

Mother India, Lewiston, 11:30 am to 9 p.m., 207-333-6777

Orchid Restaurant, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 207-753-0389

Vittles & Variety, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-333-5111

Governor’s, Lewiston, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. thru Sunday and then 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-753-0173

Val’s Drive-In, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 207-784-5592

Side By Each Brewing/Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, Auburn, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ,Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 207-689-3030

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Auburn, 3 p.m. to 8 p..m., Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 207-782-6036

Daddy O’s, Oxford, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, 207-539-8100

Coop’s Place, West Paris, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, 207-674-3333

Peak Nutrition, Wilton, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 207-491-6146

The first day, customers collectively tipped three times the average amount, with two leaving $50 tips on $25 orders.

“We’ve got a lot of calls so far this morning, so we think we might be busy and hopefully we’ll have to add another person out front to pick up the phones and bag up the food,” President and co-owner Dale Spugnardi said Friday.

Some customers tip on takeout, some don’t, and even with that surge of support, “We’re going to be down 80%,” Spugnardi said. “But we want to stay open as long as we can and hopefully it works out.”

As restaurants grappled with abruptly shifting to a mix of takeout, deliveries or curbside pickup, fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, several owners and managers in the Twin Cities said they’re grateful for customers still coming out and nervous about the future, like everyone else.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time because the changes are occurring so rapidly,” said Carlene Barnies, general manager at Governor’s Restaurant. “You can’t look ahead too far. You’ve just got to try to get through the day and you can’t plan ahead, you can’t plan staffing for next week.”

Governor’s started doing takeout-only Tuesday. People are coming in for comfort food and “lots of desserts,” she said.

“I think customers have been very grateful and very considerate,” Barnies said. “I can feel that a lot of the local community has been very supportive, especially to the staff and to the business itself.”

Being a mostly family-run restaurant, there’s not much of an option to let people go to trim costs, said Shivam Kumar, manager at Mother India.

“Whether or not we do enough takeout or not, it’s still not enough, per se, because there’s still technically that struggling of being able to meet costs of every single thing that we have going on,” Kumar said.

Mother India started takeout-only on Tuesday, as well. The restaurant started using the DoorDash app six months ago and he was grateful some of its customer base had already adapted to the ease of that before this past week hit.

“As long as we can, we will do this approach because we find that it’s better than nothing, to be honest with you,” said Kumar. “Restaurants that close their doors solid for two weeks, that’s not a good sign. They’re just not going to be able to pay their employees at all for two weeks. We want to be able to minimize that issue.”

Chris Lawrence, the owner of Val’s Drive-In, opened for the season on Thursday.

“We’re a unique restaurant where people aren’t in contact with each other, they stay in their vehicle, so there was never a doubt that I was going to open,” Lawrence said. “We’re busier than we thought we’d be with the coronavirus thing.”

He had to close bathrooms to the public and he’s stopped using glassware for the time being.

His thoughts on being able to make a go of it?

“We’re hoping,” Lawrence said.

Keith Tannebaum at The Vault, a beer and wine shop on Lisbon Street, had sporadically made home deliveries in the past but this week started letting his customers know he could come to them.

“There’s plenty of people that can’t or don’t want to leave their homes and I want to be able to make sure that they get stuff to drink as well,” said Tannebaum, who is now keeping his shop open. “I will say that the stocking up has mostly been on the beer side of things, but definitely plenty of people buying cases of wine to make sure they’re covered as well.”

If and when he closes his doors, he envisions keeping up with curbside and delivery.

It’s tough to weigh what’s best for yourself, your business and your community, Tannenbaum said.

“I think that I am a little unsure, uneasy most days,” he said. “As a small business, I think we’re all concerned with how long this might go and what that long-term impact might be, so definitely trying to figure out how best to make sure that we get to see the other side of this.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: