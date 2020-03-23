All restaurants listings are for takeout only:
Gippers Sports Grill, Auburn, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 207-786-0715
Boba, Lewiston, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 207-689-3105
Cowbell Grill & Tap, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-333-5188
Mother India, Lewiston, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 207-333-6777
Orchid Restaurant, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 207-753-0389
Vittles & Variety, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-333-5111
Governor’s, Lewiston, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. thru Sunday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 207-753-0173
Val’s Drive-In, Lewiston, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 207-784-5592
Side By Each Brewing/Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, Auburn, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 207-689-3030
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Auburn, 3-8 p..m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 207-782-6036
Daddy O’s, Oxford, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, 207-539-8100.
Coop’s Place, West Paris, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, 207-674-3333
Peak Nutrition, Wilton, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 207-491-6146
