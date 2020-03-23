Jenn Grant poses for a photo at her store at Findview Farm in Gorham. Grant has seen an increase in sales at her farm store since the creation of an online spreadsheet that lists local farms and what they sell. The goal is to give people weary of empty grocery store shelves an alternative and to give farmers a new way to sell products to offset some of the challenges of the coronavirus. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Attwood Farm & Kitchen, Poland, eggs, seasonal vegetables, call or text, 218-343-1442

Bell Farms, Auburn, frozen beef, potatoes, feed corn, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday- Saturday, Sunday by appointment, 207-784-1455

Berry Fruit Farm Market and Bakery, Livermore Falls, milk, cream, ice cream, vegetables, apples, berries, 6 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 207-897-4767

Bragg’s Farm, Sumner, microgreens to order, call, 207-388-2074

Chirp Creek Farm, Lisbon, mixed vegetables, self-serve, 207-219-9090

Colonial Hill Farm & Sugar Shack, Waterford, eggs, maple syrup, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 207-583-2318

Conant Acres, Canton, beef, pork (sausage, bacon), milk, cheese, butter, canned vegetables, jams and jellies, 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 207-597-2810

Dunham Farm/Velvet Hollow Sugar Works, Greenwood, maple syrup, call, 207-665-2967

Elmcrest Farm, Monmouth, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, eggs, apples,  9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 207-890-9951

Farm information source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Green Thumb Farms, Fryeburg, potatoes, dry beans, corn, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., 207-935-3341

Greenwood Orchards, Turner, beef from Double Z, ground beef, steaks, pork, milk, cheese, dried beans, vegetables, apples, apple cider, honey, jellies, jams, pickles, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 207-225-3764

Hazel Hill Orchard, Turner, applesauce, apple butter, maple syrup, call or text, 207-500-3886

Knowlton Corner Farm, Farmington, eggs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 207-778-6520

LoveGrown, Farmington, greens and microgreens, vegetables, whole sterilized hempseed, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment 207-778-1181

Moonset Farm, Porter, lamb and pork, by appointment, 207-625-7733

Nezinscot Farm, Turner, chicken, beef, pork, lamb, goat, duck, yogurt, cheese, vegetables, apples, flours, maple syrup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Sunday, 207-225-3231

No View Farm, Inn & Bakery, Rumford, eggs, frozen vegetables, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 207-507-1510

Patch Farm, Denmark, pork, chicken, eggs, greens, vegetables, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., self serve, 207-939-1493

Rockin’ Sheep Farm, Livermore Falls, chicken cuts and eggs, call first but most days noon to 5 p.m., 207-233-0779

Spring Day Creamery, Durham, organic cow’s milk cheese, everyday, daylight hours, 207-831-5440

The Friendly Ewe, Hartford, lamb sausage, sheep’s milk yogurt, cheeses, ice cream, farm store open by appointment, 218-349-4076

The Milkhouse, Monmouth, organic chicken, pork, beef, cow raw milk, yogurt, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., self serve, 207-933-8184

Thunder Hill Farm, LLC, Waterford, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, assorted, text, 207-461-2686

Western Maine Market, in the Better Living Center, Farmington, beef, chicken, duck, lamb, pork, dry beans, garlic, vegetables, corn meal, syrup, order Wednesday, get your order Friday, 207-860-0703

Whitehill Farm, East Wilton, organic carrots, shallots, by appointment, 207-778-2685

Willow Pond Farm, Sabattus, lamb, turkey, stewing chicken, eggs, yogurt, vegetables, apples, self serve, 207-375-6662

