Attwood Farm & Kitchen, Poland, eggs, seasonal vegetables, call or text, 218-343-1442

Bell Farms, Auburn, frozen beef, potatoes, feed corn, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday- Saturday, Sunday by appointment, 207-784-1455

Berry Fruit Farm Market and Bakery, Livermore Falls, milk, cream, ice cream, vegetables, apples, berries, 6 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 207-897-4767

Bragg’s Farm, Sumner, microgreens to order, call, 207-388-2074

Chirp Creek Farm, Lisbon, mixed vegetables, self-serve, 207-219-9090

Colonial Hill Farm & Sugar Shack, Waterford, eggs, maple syrup, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 207-583-2318

Conant Acres, Canton, beef, pork (sausage, bacon), milk, cheese, butter, canned vegetables, jams and jellies, 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 207-597-2810

Dunham Farm/Velvet Hollow Sugar Works, Greenwood, maple syrup, call, 207-665-2967

Elmcrest Farm, Monmouth, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, eggs, apples, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 207-890-9951

Farm information source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Green Thumb Farms, Fryeburg, potatoes, dry beans, corn, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., 207-935-3341

Greenwood Orchards, Turner, beef from Double Z, ground beef, steaks, pork, milk, cheese, dried beans, vegetables, apples, apple cider, honey, jellies, jams, pickles, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 207-225-3764

Hazel Hill Orchard, Turner, applesauce, apple butter, maple syrup, call or text, 207-500-3886

Knowlton Corner Farm, Farmington, eggs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 207-778-6520

LoveGrown, Farmington, greens and microgreens, vegetables, whole sterilized hempseed, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment 207-778-1181

Moonset Farm, Porter, lamb and pork, by appointment, 207-625-7733

Nezinscot Farm, Turner, chicken, beef, pork, lamb, goat, duck, yogurt, cheese, vegetables, apples, flours, maple syrup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday – Sunday, 207-225-3231

No View Farm, Inn & Bakery, Rumford, eggs, frozen vegetables, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 207-507-1510

Patch Farm, Denmark, pork, chicken, eggs, greens, vegetables, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., self serve, 207-939-1493

Rockin’ Sheep Farm, Livermore Falls, chicken cuts and eggs, call first but most days noon to 5 p.m., 207-233-0779

Spring Day Creamery, Durham, organic cow’s milk cheese, everyday, daylight hours, 207-831-5440

The Friendly Ewe, Hartford, lamb sausage, sheep’s milk yogurt, cheeses, ice cream, farm store open by appointment, 218-349-4076

The Milkhouse, Monmouth, organic chicken, pork, beef, cow raw milk, yogurt, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., self serve, 207-933-8184

Thunder Hill Farm, LLC, Waterford, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, assorted, text, 207-461-2686

Western Maine Market, in the Better Living Center, Farmington, beef, chicken, duck, lamb, pork, dry beans, garlic, vegetables, corn meal, syrup, order Wednesday, get your order Friday, 207-860-0703

Whitehill Farm, East Wilton, organic carrots, shallots, by appointment, 207-778-2685

Willow Pond Farm, Sabattus, lamb, turkey, stewing chicken, eggs, yogurt, vegetables, apples, self serve, 207-375-6662

