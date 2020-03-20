FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announced that starting Wednesday, March 18, all campus buildings will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to help curb the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19.

UMF faculty, staff, and students who have key or key-card access to campus buildings will continue to be able to enter those facilities, with the exception of Mantor Library, which will be closed to all visitors beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“As we have always taken great pride in inviting the citizens of western Maine to enjoy using many of our campus spaces, this decision was an especially hard one to make,” said UMF President Edward Serna. “But the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic require that we take this measure to help curb the spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our community.”

For the latest University of Maine System updates that affect students, faculty and staff at all seven UMS campuses, please see the UMS Health Advisory site.

In an effort to minimize financial impact on students and families, room and board adjustments for those students who have checked out with their Residence/Student Life Office will be posted to students’ accounts based on an effective date of March 13, 2020. To ensure room and board adjustments are processed timely, students are encouraged to contact their Residence/Student Life Office to complete proper check out. No other action is required to receive a room and board adjustment. Adjustments will be posted to the students’ existing account and will reduce the amount owed. If the adjustment results in a credit balance, refunds will be processed and disbursed to students. The room and board adjustment process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020. The University of Maine System recommends that students enroll in direct deposit to expedite receipt of refund dollars. In the event you are unable to participate in direct deposit, the University of Maine System recommends reviewing and updating your refund address on MaineStreet.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: