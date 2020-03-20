WILTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, town buildings have been closed to the public, Town Manager Rhonda Irish announced Wednesday afternoon, March 18.

This includes the Town Office, Public Safety building, Recreation Department buildings, Highway Department garage and Wastewater Plant buildings.

“At this time, all staff will continue to work at their various department sites and will respond to resident’s questions and concerns through phone and email. We anticipate opening on Monday, March 30. However, we will be evaluating our opening dates to ensure our employee and resident safety,” she said.

Earlier in the week, residents were informed of alternative ways to conduct some town business.

Motor vehicle, ATV and trailer registration renewals; and hunting and fishing license purchases can be completed online at wiltonmaine.org.

For vehicle registration renewals, residents will need their old registration, insurance card and mileage to complete the transaction. The office staff is available by phone during regular business hours to answer questions about the process.

Residents may call the Town Office at 645-4961 or email [email protected] for options on how to register boats and new vehicles.

Tax, water and sewer payments can be mailed to: Town of Wilton, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. Payments can also be dropped off in a drop box located in the Town Office entryway. Telephone numbers should be included with payments in case staff have any questions.

To reach the Utility Clerk with Water and Sewer payment questions, please email: [email protected]

Residents who need a receipt are asked to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their payment.

The Code Enforcement Officer will be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays and can be reached at 645-4961 or by email at [email protected]

The Assessor will not be in the office during this time but can be reached by email at [email protected]

The Public Safety Building is closed to anyone except essential personnel. There will be no changes by our departments to responding to Police and Fire calls, but residents may notice personnel will be taking various precautions to protect everyone.

If you have any concerns, please call the Public Safety Department at 645-4222. If you have an emergency, call 911, or if you have an after-hours call and need to speak with an officer, please call Franklin County Dispatch at 778-6140.

Fire Department burn permits can be obtained through the town website.

The transfer station and recycling center remain open but personnel will practice social distancing and will not handle resident’s trash or recyclables. The share shack at the transfer station will be closed until at least March 31.

There will be no Recreation Department youth baseball and softball clinics until further notice. Adult activities such as pickleball, cornhole and men’s basketball have also been suspended. When the department is able to resume use of the school gym, notices will be posted on the town website and Facebook page.

Kineowatha Park will be opened once the roads are ready for vehicle traffic. All other town parks will remain open.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled Tuesday, April 6, 2020.

“If it is deemed safe for board members and residents to hold the meeting, this will occur at the Town Office,” Irish said.

Meetings are televised by Mt. Blue Television.

Information will be updated as needed and posted on the town website and Facebook page.

