WATERFPRD – Stephen H. Brown, 81, of Waterford passed peacefully on March 19, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. in the comfort of his home.Stephen was born in South Paris on March 24, 1938, the son of Merle H. and Edith (Hobson) Brown. He attended Norway schools and graduated from Norway High School in 1957.Beginning at an early age, Stephen worked on the family farm located on the Greenwood Road in Norway. In his early twenties, he transitioned from the farm to construction work where he founded and managed Brown Excavation. For many years, Stephen purchased land and timber, master planned numerous subdivisions, managed the construction details of each project and marketed and sold the lots. In addition to real estate development, logging and excavation, Stephen also carved out time for his favorite activity: owning, training and racing horses.He served his country in the Army National Guard and was a member of U.S.T.A. and the AmVets.He is predeceased by his Mother, Father and favorite Grandmother, Annie Brown who was instrumental in getting Steve started in business. Steve never married.Surviving are his life-long companion, Linda Day Fitch of Waterford; his sister, Valerie Weston and her husband Chris of Norway; and many special friends who he felt privileged to have known. Also, his two best canine companions, Buster and Noah.Special thanks to Don Hemon for his sacrificial service in conveying Steve to and from countless medical appointments. Also, thanks to the many friends who visited Steve in his time of need.At Steve’s request, there will be a private graveside service at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers, all donations should be sent to: Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston

