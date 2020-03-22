This is in response to a letter to the editor, “Germophobia, anyone?” from Jared Bristol (March 18).
He wrote: “I think that viruses are so tiny and light that they could be thought of as similar to dust (even lighter). That given, I suggest that people ought to be pictured as ‘Schroeders’. You might recall the little guy in Peanuts trailing a blanket with a dust cloud behind him? That’s all of us. And now the cloud contains coronavirus …”
Wait a second. Are we supposed to be Schroeder, Linus or Pig-Pen? How did all three of these well-known characters suddenly morph into one “little guy in Peanuts” after all these years? That’s enough to make Charles M. Schulz roll over in his grave.
Good analogy, but a little research would’ve made it easier to take the rest of his letter a bit more seriously.
David Theriault, Rumford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.