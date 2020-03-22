This is in response to a letter to the editor, “Germophobia, anyone?” from Jared Bristol (March 18).

He wrote: “I think that viruses are so tiny and light that they could be thought of as similar to dust (even lighter). That given, I suggest that people ought to be pictured as ‘Schroeders’. You might recall the little guy in Peanuts trailing a blanket with a dust cloud behind him? That’s all of us. And now the cloud contains coronavirus …”

Wait a second. Are we supposed to be Schroeder, Linus or Pig-Pen? How did all three of these well-known characters suddenly morph into one “little guy in Peanuts” after all these years? That’s enough to make Charles M. Schulz roll over in his grave.

Good analogy, but a little research would’ve made it easier to take the rest of his letter a bit more seriously.

David Theriault, Rumford

