100 Years Ago 1920
Final arrangements have been made for the masquerade dance which the American Legion, Lewiston Post, will hold in City Hall, the night of April 13. The 12-piece orchestra which is to furnish music will give a concert before the dance. Prizes will be given for the most fancy and most grotesque costume, and for the best historically dressed couple. This does not mean that It will be strictly a costume dance, altho it is hoped that every one will come prepared to give a little novelty to the evening’s pleasure.
50 Years Ago: 1970
“Do you have a dryer? How much money do you earn? How much rent do you pay? How many children have you ever had?” These are among the questions Lewiston-Auburn residents, and all Americans, may be asked starting next week, which, by the way, will be required by law to answer. The fact that the questions will be asked as part of Census 70, conducted by the US. Bureau of the Census will comfort some but probably not all of those questioned.
25 Years Ago: 1995
There will be a discussion of Native American prophecies held at Nasser and Tarivash Rohani’s residence at 9 Amberly Way on Wednesday. According to organizer Tim Griffin, the evening will involve films examining the Bahai faith and the many prophecies put forth by Native Americans. “The Native Americans will be very prominent in spiritualizing the earth,” Griffin said. “There are hundreds, if not thousands of prophecies.” The 7 p.m. meeting is open to the public and there is no charge.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
College
College notebook: Casale wins Maine player of the year honors
-
Opinion
Said Mohamud: The greatest threat in recent history
-
Opinion
Joe Sirois: Disgusted with columnist Marc Thiessen
-
Encore
Looking Back on March 25
-
Sun Spots
Goodwill clarifies donation rules; 2020 Census packets from government