100 Years Ago 1920

Final arrangements have been made for the masquerade dance which the American Legion, Lewiston Post, will hold in City Hall, the night of April 13. The 12-piece orchestra which is to furnish music will give a concert before the dance. Prizes will be given for the most fancy and most grotesque costume, and for the best historically dressed couple. This does not mean that It will be strictly a costume dance, altho it is hoped that every one will come prepared to give a little novelty to the evening’s pleasure.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“Do you have a dryer? How much money do you earn? How much rent do you pay? How many children have you ever had?” These are among the questions Lewiston-Auburn residents, and all Americans, may be asked starting next week, which, by the way, will be required by law to answer. The fact that the questions will be asked as part of Census 70, conducted by the US. Bureau of the Census will comfort some but probably not all of those questioned.

25 Years Ago: 1995

There will be a discussion of Native American prophecies held at Nasser and Tarivash Rohani’s residence at 9 Amberly Way on Wednesday. According to organizer Tim Griffin, the evening will involve films examining the Bahai faith and the many prophecies put forth by Native Americans. “The Native Americans will be very prominent in spiritualizing the earth,” Griffin said. “There are hundreds, if not thousands of prophecies.” The 7 p.m. meeting is open to the public and there is no charge.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

