Has social distancing got you down? If you are itching to reach out and hug someone Responsible Pet Care has a suggestion. Adopt a pet.

Blossom is ten years old. She has good manners and knows how to act like a lady. She is a quiet cat that doesn’t demand too much. She’d be very happy sharing your favorite chair and watching some daytime dramas on television.

Beautiful Blossom is ready for love and some social interaction.

Blossom and many other cats and dogs are waiting at the shelter to be adopted. Although Responsible Pet Care is closed to the public at this time adoptions are being done by appointment only. To make an appointment to adopt Blossom call 207 743-8679.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

To our adopters and supporters:

In keeping with the important and responsible job we all have now to avoid crowded areas and keep our social distance, Responsible Pet Care has elected to temporarily close our second hand store located at 124 Waterford Road in Norway. The “RPC” shelter located at 9 Swallow Road in South Paris will be closed to visitors. However, the shelter will continue to accept stray animals and care for all that currently reside there. Adoptions will be allowed by appointment only and phone calls must be made in advance to set up a time. Available animals may be viewed on Facebook and at responsiblepetcare.org. We will be unable to facilitate adoptions to those folks that are exhibiting symptoms of or have been exposed to the covid-19 virus.

We will be grateful for donations of supplies as well as monetary donations, since this situation with the covid-19 virus is extremely economically challenging for our organization. We have also had to suspend our active fundraising. To get donations to us, you may leave them by the shelter building front door or make an appointment to leave them by calling us at 743-8679, reach out on Facebook, or email us at [email protected] For monetary donations; P O Box 82,

Norway Maine 04268. As always, we are happy to answer any questions that you may have; please do not hesitate to be in touch. The closing of both our store and shelter will be until March 31. At that time, we will evaluate whether to extend the closures.

We appreciate your patience, your support and wish you and your families wellness.

Most sincerely,

Shirley H. Boyce, President