March 26, 2009: Old Town resident Matthew Cushing, 22, is sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his mother, his stepfather and his half brother to death at their home in Old Orchard Beach and setting their house on fire to cover his tracks.

The court sentences him to three life terms for the murder convictions. He also was found guilty of arson.

Cushing offered no explanation for the Feb. 20, 2008, crimes but acknowledged his guilt. Assistant Attorney General Lisa Marchese said he killed his family members because his mother, Carol Bolduc, and his stepfather, Christopher Bolduc, both 42, were getting a divorce and Cushing didn’t think his mother could support herself.

Marchese said Cushing’s preparation and the timeline of events showed premeditation of each crime. Cushing traveled from his Old Town apartment carrying a stun gun and a knife, and he had plenty of time between the murders to consider stopping. He also used the internet to research ways to kill people.

Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]

