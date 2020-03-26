WATERFORD — The Waterford Congregational Church has been holding a monthly series called “Climate Conversations: What Can We Do?” that began last October. The next session, “State of Birds: Decades of Change” with Nick Lund of Maine Audubon was scheduled for April 7, has been postponed due to COVID-19 fears.
It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 7 from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Wilkins Community House, next door to the Church on Plummer Hill Rd in Waterford. As of now, the sessions scheduled for May 5 and June 2 are still on the calendar. Whether or not they can be held will be determined at a later date.
