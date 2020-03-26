NORWAY — While gatherings of activities (Free Friday night and the Free Saturday Breakfast) at The Table at the Norway Grange are suspended while the COVID 19 social distancing protocols are in place, we have been busy renovating the Little Yellow Schoolhouse in Norway. We are getting the building ready to offer the space for small group activities and meetings. We are offering the use of the building for recovery and self-help groups. We will soon be accepting application for use of the building. Contact A-J Alexander at [email protected]

Since everyone has to practice social distancing, everyone should have ample time to do a more than thorough spring cleaning and while doing so, please remember to set aside lightly used clothing and light housekeeping items for the 3-C Clothing give away. Given the COVID 19 protocols have been lifted the 3-C is currently scheduled for April 25 at the Norway Grange. In the event that we need to postpone the event, we will keep the community posted.

Please like The Table facebook page for up to date activities and other local resources. Please feel free to email A-J Alexander, Table Director [email protected] for any questions. Please put the Table in the subject line.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: