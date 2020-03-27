COUNTY — All workshops and classes are currently canceled until further notice. Refunds are being issued to all who had registered prior to the cancellation. DEP’s Non Point Source Center is listing on line classes that may be taken for credit. https://www.maine.gov/dep/land/training/index.html

In accordance with Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s (Maine DEP) Nonpoint Source Training Center is cancelling in-person training events scheduled through May 1, 2020 for new certification and re-certification in Erosion Control Practices. If any of these events are rescheduled, new training dates will be listed on our Training Schedule web page. We will evaluate the need for additional schedule changes over the coming weeks.

The Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation’s April 3rd Annual Meeting has been canceled and will be scheduled at some later date to be announced.

Also, the April 24th annual auction scheduled at the WG Mallett School in Farmington will be rescheduled to a later date.

