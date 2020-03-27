To the Editor:
The Northern Lites Snowmobile Club would like to thank you the landowners for being gracious enough to allow a marked snowmobile trail across your property. Obviously without your generosity there would be no Maine Snowmobile Trail System for our members to enjoy. We truly try to show respect for your property, carry in/carry out, and abide by all your wishes and special requests concerning recreational access.
All that being said with the threat of the Coronavirus we are making a sad decision to cancel our Landowners Appreciation Dinner this spring. Not knowing how long the threat of the virus will last leads us to this decision.
Again, Thank you for all that you do for the Maine Snowmobile Trail System and the Northern Lites Snowmobile Club.
Lucy Sorensen
President and Secretary
Northern Lites Snowmobile Club
