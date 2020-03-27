STATE — Starting with a statement from the Governor, the state has launched a web page of resources available across Maine.

“Fred Rogers – Mr. Rogers – said, “When I was young and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

“Maine people are helpers, and they are everywhere. They are our doctors, nurses, EMS, firefighters, police officers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, government employees.

“They are you, they are your neighbor, they are your loved ones. They are Maine people.

“I hope this new resource will help those looking for ways to lend a hand and encourage more Maine people to target their skills, resources, and time in the most effective and safe ways to do the most good for our state.

“Please consider donating to relief funds or trusted local nonprofits, contributing to the health care response, safely supporting your local businesses and community organizations, and connecting virtually to ensure your social bonds remain strong.

“We may be apart, but we can still come together in the ways that matter most to support the state that we all know and love.” — Governor Janet Mills

The following are ways Mainers can help:

Donating

Donate directly to trusted local nonprofits. Many of the nonprofits you know and trust are providing services to those in need in your community and they could use your help.

Donate to your local United Way. Each of Maine‘s nine United Ways has a local response to the pandemic, based on the needs of the communities they serve. To donate visit United Ways of Maine.

Donate to the Maine Community Foundation. MaineCF has established a statewide emergency response fund to provide immediate, flexible grants to regional and community-based nonprofits responding to COVID-19 hardships throughout Maine, such as area agencies on aging, community action programs, homeless shelters and food pantries. To donate visit the Maine Community Foundation.

Health care

Volunteer your medical experience. To meet immediate health care needs, those with medical or public health experience or backgrounds are asked to register to volunteer. Please visit MaineResponds.org

Donate blood. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for blood donation.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org to.

Check your eligibility for transfusion;

Find upcoming blood drives and make an appointment.

Medical supplies.

If you wish to help Maine government purchase critical medical supplies, please use this form:

COVID-19 purchase form

If you have critical, certified medical supplies* to donate to combat COVID-19, please use this form:

COVID-19 donation form

*Governor Mills deeply appreciates Maine people who have volunteered to make masks, however the Maine CDC is not recommending that health care providers use donated homemade masks at this time.*

Support businesses

Pay It Forward Maine is a new statewide effort to assist businesses affected by COVID-19 through a variety of important means. Please visit:

PayitforwardMaine.com

Volunteer

Community organizations from around Maine depend on volunteers to ensure essential needs and services are delivered. However, given the crucial need stop the spread of COVID-19, the need for volunteering must be balanced with the need to preserve physical distancing and personal safety.

If you wish to contribute your time to a local nonprofit or service organization, we encourage you to contact them to see how you can support their mission safely. Please return to this page for further guidance on volunteering opportunities as they develop.

Find help

If you need to help yourself, or for a loved one, connect with specialists at 211 Maine via phone, text, or email – it‘s free and confidential. Please visit: 211 Maine

The Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging online applications for public assistance programs to decrease delays in delivery of benefits. Please visit: MyMaineConnection

Connect

While keeping physical distance is paramount to prevent the spread of COVID-19, now is the time to strengthen and renew social bonds with friends, family and community. Make a phone call. Use video tools, like FaceTime, Google Hangouts or Zoom, to have face-to-face conversations. Connect on social networks to engage with your community and identify businesses or other services you may need or wish to support.

« Previous

filed under: