POLAND – Randy Veilleux, 53, a resident of Poland, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home with his wife and children by his side. He was born Oct. 20, 1966 in Lewiston.On June 16, 1998 he married Tammy Cook at Sabattus Lake. Randy worked construction the better part of his life, mostly working alongside his brother.He enjoyed shooting pool, shooting darts, and hanging out with his family and friends. He was a member of many clubs in the local area. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, papa, uncle, cousin, and friend. Randy is survived by three sons, and two daughters. He is also survived by two sisters, two brothers; many nieces and nephews; and seven grandchildren.Randy was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Joanne Veilleux; and his brother, Eddie. There will be a celebration of life at Schmengee’s in Lewiston, at a later date.

