LEWISTON – Rita Bérubé, 84, of Lewiston died in her home Thursday March 26, 2020, following a long illness with heart disease.Our hearts are heavy with sadness and also joy knowing that she is now beside Gil and in the loving arms of God.Rita was born May 23, 1935 in Lewiston, the daughter of Philibert and Georgiana Vachon. She was educated in Lewiston schools. She married the love of her life, Gilbert Berube, and were together for over 60 years. Rita was a woman of great faith.She worked for many years in the local shoe industry and went on to find her passion as a hairstylist. She graduated from Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion and opened up her own business, The Beauty Hut on Birch Street in Lewiston.Rita had many friends and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed by many and in our hearts forever.Survivors include her sister, Marguerite Nadeau and brother, Gus Vachon; nieces, Diane Harndin, Connie Roy and Lorraine Blouin; many extended family members and her second family at St. Mary’s Residence.Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial honoring Rita’s life will be celebrated at a later date and to be announced.Online condolences and sharing of memories by be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donations in Rita’s memorymay be made to theAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice13 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

