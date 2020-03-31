BRUNSWICK – Linda Rosemarie Toothaker, 69, formerly of Harpswell, passed away at home on March 28, 2020 in the company of loving family members.She was born in Lewiston, daughter of Armand R. and Pauline R. (Lacharite) Bernier on Nov. 28, 1950. She attended local schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1969. She married Olcott (Tubba) Toothaker on Sept. 27, 1969. Four years ago she moved with Tubba to Brunswick, but lived most of her life in Harpswell, where she was a past member of the Harpswell planning board. She and Tubba were well known in Harpswell for harvesting scallops, sea moss, oysters, and sea urchins throughout the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Sewing and knitting were her favorites of many craft interests, and people she loved were very lucky to receive a specially-made hat, scarf, Christmas stocking, baby blanket, or mittens. She also enjoyed gardening, and her property in Harpswell was beautifully landscaped by her skilled and loving hands.Her most important job in life, the one she loved the most, was taking care of her wonderful husband and amazing sons, Adam and Jason. They were her life, the reason she was the fabulous person she was. After raising her sons, she was blessed with two granddaughters, Zandalee and Sareena, who enjoyed spending summers in Maine with their doting Gramma. She was fortunate to experience many travels during her life including trips to several U.S. states, Canada, England, Japan, and a wonderful trip to Ireland in 2019 with Tubba for their 50th anniversary. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her aunt Joan Mann, her uncle Alfred (Chummy) Lacharite; her nephew Daniel Leeman; sisters-in-law Laverne Vayo and Peggy Curtis, and brother-in-law Ron Johnson.She was a great protector of her sisters and a favorite Auntie to Matthew and Dalton. She was a special granddaughter to Memere-Grace Lacharite. She is survived by her husband Tubba; son Adam and his wife Joanna, son Jason and his companion Sanja; and granddaughters Zandalee and Sareena. Also by sisters Kathie Tuck (Thomas), Nancy Wyman (Alton), brothers Michael Bernier (Connie), George Bernier (Paula), and Carl Bernier (Debra), Lauren Lea Witacre. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service. If you’d like to remember Linda, spend some time watching laughing baby videos on YouTube; it was one of her favorite things. Love you, love you more, impossible, absolutely is.Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

« Previous