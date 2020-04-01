WALES – Sylvia E. Jagger 83, of Wales, died unexpectedly in her sleep, at her home, on Thursday March 26, 2020. She was born in Manchester on Oct. 21, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice (Norton) Hayes Sr. She was educated in local schools.Sylvia married Maurice Jagger and they spent many wonderful years together until he passed in 2000. She worked as a stitcher for several local shoe shops.Sylvia is survived by her five children, Alison Tardif and her companion, Dennis Edwards of Lewiston, Lionel Lagasse of Lewiston, Selena Boom and husband, Greg of Wales, Brian Lagace and companion, Joan Tripp of Sabattus and Pamela Girardin and husband, Mark of Lewiston; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.She is predeceased a son, Michael Lagasse and a grandson, Michael Tardif. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Sylvia’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com A private service will be held at a later date, and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

