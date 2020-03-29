AUBURN – Sandra L. (Silverman) Miller, 69, of Lisbon, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Auburn Hospice House. She was the wife of Wayne E. Miller.Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Bobby Doughty and his wife Trish and Chris Doughty and his wife Lynsey; her four sisters, Julie, Valerie, Kimberly and Brenda; as well as seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. A graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced.For a complete obituary, to sign Sandra’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

