The front page of Saturday’s Sun Journal juxtaposes two photos. The president of the Community Credit Union thoughtfully uses a drive-up lane to allow pedestrian customers to do their banking safely, keeping six feet of distance from each other. To sign the stimulus bill, President Trump poses with his senior officers and the Congressional Republican leaders standing shoulder-to-shoulder, after several members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

Robert Frost was once asked if he meant something in a poem. He responded, “The poet should get credit for all the meaning the reader finds.” Thanks to the Sun Journal for this reminder of safe and unsafe gatherings, with L.A. doing it right.

Bill Hiss, Minot

