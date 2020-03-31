Maine Family Planning continues providing health care

LEWISTON — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Family Planning is continuing to treat patients and provide comprehensive care at this time of increased social isolation and economic insecurity.

Sexual and reproductive health services, including abortion care, are essential and time-sensitive. Denying or delaying care places an immediate burden on patients, their families, communities and the health system.

Maine Family Planning provides sexual and reproductive health services at 18 clinics statewide, in Augusta, Bangor, Belfast, Calais, Damariscotta, Dexter, Ellsworth, Farmington, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Machias, Norway, Rockland, Rumford, Presque Isle, Skowhegan, and Waterville. Many services are available using telehealth.

For more information, call Maine Family Planning at 207-922-3222 or visit www.mainefamilyplanning.org.

UMaine Extension opens new ask-an-expert agriculture page

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a new resource for Maine farmers and agricultural producers devoted to frequently asked questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions about COVID-19 and agriculture can be submitted using an online form. UMaine Extension experts will respond, and selected questions with their answers will be posted. Questions also can continue to be submitted to local Extension offices by email or phone.

For more information about Extension resources for Maine agriculture, call 207-581-3188, email [email protected] or visit extension.umaine.edu/agriculture.

Regional School Unit 9 no longer delivering weekend meals

Due to an overwhelming response so far, Regional School Unit 9 School Nutrition Program meals will no longer include extra weekend meals.

“Since March 17, the second day of our districtwide school closure, RSU 9’s school nutrition and other staff have prepared and packaged close to 15,000 breakfast and lunch meals for pickup, drop-off, and door-to-door delivery by volunteer drivers to those who can’t make it to a pickup location,” Superintendent Tina Meserve Monday in a written statement.

Last Friday’s delivery included the final weekend meals the district was able to provide. Breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be available Monday through Friday.

“It is important to note that the funding for these meals comes primarily from the USDA Child Nutrition Program which is for children, birth to age 19 only. Meals should not be ordered or picked up for adults. Your cooperation will help to ensure we can continue to serve meals to the children of our communities,” she said.

Meserve encouraged use of other community resources to fill weekend needs, if necessary.

West Paris Historical Society meeting canceled

WEST PARIS — The April 19 meeting and potluck supper to start the West Paris Historical Society season has been canceled and no meetings are planned until further notice. For more information, contact Dianna Abbott at 207-515-1998.

Minot Historical Society meeting canceled

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, has been canceled.

CORRECTION: Church to provide free take-out lunches April 11 FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will provide a takeout only free lunch at noon Saturday, April 11. A previous notice had incorrectly stated that the date was April 5. The menu for this month includes baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and biscuits. For more information, call the church office at 207-778-0424.

Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System updates protocol for COVID-19

AUGUSTA — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective March 31, the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System will complete direct interments only at all cemetery locations: Augusta (2), Caribou and Springvale.

All Maine veterans’ cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for veterans and eligible individuals. However, the MVCS is continuing to adjust its services in light of best practices urged by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 31, as a matter of public health and safety, committal services will be discontinued until further notice. Immediate family members, limited to 10 individuals, of the deceased may choose to witness the interment from the cemetery road or the section’s edge. Cemeteries will work to schedule a committal or memorial services at a later date for those families who choose to continue with the direct interment.

For more information on the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery System, visit the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services website at http://maine.gov/veterans/memorial-cemetery-system.

Dental practices donate protective equipment

A number of dental practices throughout Maine have donated personal protective equipment to their local hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and first responders, in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19, and aid in the response.

According to information collected by the Maine Dental Association from its members, more than 25 practices have donated more than 10,000 masks and more than 20,000 gloves, along with items such as sanitizing wipes, face shields, and surgical gowns.

The Maine Dental Association is urging member dentists to donate personal protective equipment in their local communities.

