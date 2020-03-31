DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are so good about answering different or difficult questions that I need to ask you something that is truly bothering me. With the elimination of Monday’s print edition, the Monday crossword puzzle and Jumble appear in the Sunday print edition, however the Hocus Focus for Monday is only in the e-edition and the answer is still upside down.

Although I am very active and still can do a lot (I am in my late 80s), I wonder if I am supposed to stand on my head or turn my heavy monitor upside down to get the answers? (I don’t have a cell phone, laptop, or tablet).

Seriously though, perhaps the Monday’s Hocus Focus could be printed in the Sunday print edition with the other puzzles? — No name, no town

ANSWER: We had many requests to move a lot of puzzles to Sunday so we were able to move some of them, but not all. I appreciate the dilemma, but we’re going to stay status quo for now. Options include “clipping” a portion of the page to the desktop and rotating it. You can also download the whole page and rotate it.

I hope this solves the problem for all, and that you continue to enjoy the puzzles. We need all the fun we can get right now!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Mar. 26 Sun Spots, Moxie in 20-ounce bottles is available at the Big Apple convenience stores. — Alice, no town

ANSWER: There are Big Apple stores located all over Sun Spots Land: Auburn, Lewiston, Lisbon Falls, Poland, Naples, Bridgton, Turner, Oxford, South Paris, West Paris, Mexico, Wilton, Rumford, Farmington, Corinna and Bethel. Please forgive me if I left any place out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My son needs to have Vision Therapy to work on his tracking. We live in the Farmington area and I am trying to find someone who does this. — Erin, Farmington

ANSWER: Vision Therapy is an individualized, supervised, treatment program designed to correct visual-motor and/or perceptual-cognitive deficiencies. Usually, the patient works with a specialist trained in this field and then follows up with exercise done at home. The best thing you can do is to ask your child’s pediatrician for recommendations in your area. You can also check in with optometrists in Farmington: Dr. Troy Norton (778-2020), Family Optometry (778-2100), and Dr. Charles Tessman (249-8449).

My first-born had issues with a lazy eye and wore glasses when he was four years old. We opted for the no-surgery route, went to a specialist and did the prescribed exercises at home. By the time he was 9, he no longer needed glasses at all.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We were going through items we inherited and came across a collection of approximately 500 old postcards from the 1940s through 2000. Some are in albums and some are loose. It seems like a shame to just toss them in next week’s recycling. Does anybody have ideas of some use for them or is there a collector out there who may want them? Please contact us at 782-3134. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: This collection would really be a boon for a serious collector, historian or a collage artist. I’m sure you’ll find a good home for them through Sun Spots.

