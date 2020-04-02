ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in grades 7–12 each Tuesday, from 3–3:45 p.m., beginning March 31.
Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants will learn about science in action in an informal discussion format. The first session is “Something’s Fishy” with Scarlett Tudor, research and outreach coordinator for the UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute. Tudor’s research includes species important to aquaculture, including Atlantic salmon.
Registration is required for each session; register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207-581-3877; [email protected] More information on additional sessions also is available on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home resource webpage.
