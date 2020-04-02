What a community we are privileged to live in! Just note:

The Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce is doing an amazing job of keeping us informed of the status of community businesses and activities. It’s useful to visit their website daily: bethelmaine.com.

Area schools are closed for the foreseeable future. Amazingly, all hourly employees remain on the job, many of them in service to the community. Meals for SAD 44 students are available for pick up at Crescent Park, Woodstock, and Telstar High Schools, 10:00 am-noon and 5:00-7:00 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Additionally, adults may pick up meals at the same locations – prepared on Mondays and Wednesdays by the Sunday River Brew Pub, and on Fridays by the Good Food Store. Thanks to Rick Savage, Dave and Heather Nivus, Sunday River Resort, and other contributing restaurants!

On Mondays the Brew Pub will prepare meals for Sudbury Village and Bethel House residents, with delivery by SAD 44 vans.

This is a great time to volunteer to help community efforts, but please note, from the BANR-19 Team and the Food Pantry: “In an abundance of caution we are asking people who wish to help NOT to volunteer for “out-in-the-community” tasks if they are over 60 years old. There are plenty of contributions that can be made from home.”

Many older adults are following CDC guidelines and staying home for the most part. The BANR-19 volunteer force can get and deliver groceries and supplies, pick up food at the Food Pantry, and call neighbors to check in or say hello (email bethel[email protected] or call 207-370-2520).

The Bethel Food Pantry (824-0369) is open on the first Wednesday of each month, 9:00 am-6:00 pm; other Wednesdays noon-2:00 pm. Clients should drive up and stay in their vehicle as food is loaded by volunteers.

Emergency food boxes – providing a 3-day supply of food for an individual or family – may be picked up at the West Parish Congregational Church. 207-824-2689 – leave a message, and you’ll receive a response.

The best information on the virus and appropriate responding behaviors comes from the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov. or call 211). The AARP website has a host of helpful links: https://www.aarp.org.

A huge thanks to all the staff of the Bethel Family Health Center! If you are sick or have health-related questions, call them at 207-824-2193.

For meal deliveries: Dr. Murphy ([email protected] or 207-824-2185). Thanks for this great service, SAD 44!

Donations to all the above causes may be mailed to MSAD 44, 1 Parkway, Suite 204, Bethel, ME 04217. This clearinghouse will assure that money gets distributed to all contributing organizations and establishments. Donors may designate money for a specific cause.

Thanks to all the helpers among us – even in this difficult time, we have so much to be grateful for in our community!

