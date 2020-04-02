The American public is being told “don’t buy face masks,” “they do not help” and “fidgeting with the mask can actually increase spread of coronavirus,” with concluding statements by the surgeon general that masks “are not effective in protecting the general population from catching coronavirus.”

Yet every picture I see of Chinese or South Koreans, where effective control of coronavirus appears statistically obvious, everybody is wearing a mask. The “general population” gets no benefit from wearing a mask, we are told, yet every medical worker reduces their risk by wearing a mask.

Only “fit tested” N95 masks are effective in filtering out 95% of airborne particles, while loose-fitting cloth masks are ineffective, we are told, despite the fact that doctors and medical professionals wear them. Cloth masks are not effective, we are told, yet cloth masks most certainly filter out moisture droplets that potentially contain the .125 micron size coronavirus particles.

The truth is obvious — what we are being told contradicts what we can easily observe.

America’s first priority should be to stop the doublespeak and outright lies. Americans deserve the truth. That masks are unavailable does not change the truth.

Everyone should be wearing a mask when interacting with the general public. At a minimum, we should be receiving guidance on how to make one.

Alan Whitman, Auburn

