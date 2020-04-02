PORTLAND — Food pantries, soup kitchens and other assistance programs are still operating safely under CDC guidelines at area parishes. The list will be continually updated with additional options at www.portlanddiocese.org/FoodAssistance.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Auburn

The parish’s Parish Social Ministry program is offering assistance to any parish individuals or families, particularly the elderly, homebound or those who might be food insecure. The program is also providing assistance in offering guidance on those who may need fuel and rent assistance. For more information, contact Deacon Denis Mailhot at 207-782-8096, ext. 1203, or [email protected].

St. Joseph Parish, Bridgton

The St. Joseph Food Pantry, 225 South High St., is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

St. Joseph Parish, Farmington

Take-out meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the St. Joseph Parish hall, corner of Quebec and Middle streets.

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Jay

Take-out meals will be available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays at the St. Rose Parish hall, 1 Church St.

