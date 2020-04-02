Left-wing Democrats seem obsessed with the idea that warming climates around the Earth constitute an “existential threat” to human life as we now know it. Both leading Democrat candidates for president of the United States have pledged to stop oil, gas and coal development dead in their tracks. This agenda, if it comes to pass, will reverse the economic renaissance in all those states that have become energy powerhouses thanks to new technologies in fracking and horizontal drilling that have brought this nation to the very moment when it has reached energy independence.

On the other hand, Roy Spencer, Ph.D., a noted meteorologist and senior scientist for climate studies at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and a “climate scientist” rejects the doomsday climate scenarios we hear about by the “climate change” radicals in the “fake news” media and the left wing of the Democrat Party.

He agrees that the world is “unusually warm” right now. Just like we were a thousand years ago during the medieval warm period, and 2,000 years ago during the Roman warm period. In another paragraph, Dr. Spencer states that “there is increasing evidence that more CO2 is causing a ‘global greening’ phenomenon and might even benefit ocean life as well.”

I conclude that we can afford to wait another 12 years before we think about killing our fossil fuel industries and our economy.

Richard Grover, Mason Township

