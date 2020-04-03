Last week, with Mr. Drew’s Exotic Rescue and Education Center shut down like other museums and centers during the coronavirus pandemic, and 150-plus animals on his hands, Drew Desjardins started daily blogs with creature lessons.

“I figured we are all in the same boat and we need our money for food and mortgage and bills, so I went live and free,” he said.

And the packages started rolling in, one to six a day from the center’s Amazon wish list, from strangers wanting to donate.

Bedding, food, vitamins, dish soap.

When the DubiaRoaches.com put out a call asking for rescues that could use a donation, about 100 people recommended him for that, too.

He opened a box from Dubia on Wednesday to find more than 2,000 live insects: More than a thousand roaches in different sizes, 500 meal worms, 200 super worms and 50 butter worms.

Turtles, spiders, lizards, frogs and toads will eat all of the above, Desjardins said.

“I just want to be a positive thing in this craziness,” he said. “Everyone is scared and kids really may not understand the seriousness of things, so I just want to help. My wife and I are truly in awe and thankful, for not only the Lewiston community, but the state and out-of-state support we have been getting. I honestly don’t feel that I should be getting this support when I know the need elsewhere is greater.”

This story was originally part of “Aroma Joe’s serves 7,000 cups of joe to Maine health care workers.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: