AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., has compiled a listing of free ebook services. Several sites are providing free access to ebooks while schools are closed, according the library’s website.

JLG Digital (jlg.ipublishcentral.com) offers free access for families to Junior Library Guild’s ebooks (fiction and nonfiction) and other resources. Elementary students can use the username: JLGELM and password: JLGFREE; middle school students will use the username: JLGMID and password: JLGFREE.

Tumblebooks (tumblebooklibrary.com) provides ebooks for students in grades K-6.

TumbleMath (tumblemath.com) is an ebook database for students in grades K-6.

TeenBookCloud (TeenBookCloud.com) is a resource for students in grades 7-12.

Other free eaudiobooks can be found at stories.audible.com.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit auburnpubliclibrary.org.

