Kindergarten registration dates announced
LIVERMORE — Kindergarten registration is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23, 24 and 25, at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road.
Call 207-897-3355 to schedule an appointment.
Pre kindergarten registration is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, and Monday, June 15, at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road.
The child must be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020, in order to register. To schedule an appointment, call 207-897-3355.
