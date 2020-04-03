JAY — Town Office hours have been reduced to Tuesdays and Thursdays to comply with the governor’s “Stay Healthy at Home” order, Town Manager Shiloh LaFrencier has announced.

Staff will work two at a time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays. The drop-off box will only be out on those days, LaFreniere said Thursday.

At other times, staff will work remotely and check phone messages. People can leave a message on the office phone, 207-897-6785, on the days staff is not there.

Another option is to send staff emails. Addresses are listed on the town’s webpage at www.jay-maine.org, Residents can also message staff on the town Facebook page. Some municipal business can be conducted online.

Staff will continue to work with residents to try to meet their needs, LaFreniere said. All other municipal buildings will remain closed to the public.

There are plans to postpone the annual town meeting referendum scheduled for April 28 to later this spring, she said. She will discuss it with selectpersons at 6 p.m. April 13 via a remote meeting, which she is trying to set up.

Absentee ballots for the annual meeting are still being accepted and will be kept to be counted when the meeting occurs.

There are also changes at the Transfer Station. The station will remain open but LaFreniere said officials are “strongly encouraging” residents to use curbside pickup rather than going there. No waste requiring handling by town employees will be accepted. Residents are being asked to hold on to electronic waste, such as TVs, as well as Freon-containing devices, tires and fluorescent bulbs.

LaFreniere said she and staff members “appreciate the public’s understanding” as the town tries to maintain services but reduce exposure to COVID-19 for all involved.

