LEWISTON — If all goes according to plan, the city will name Denis D’Auteuil as its new city manager when the council meets next week.

D’Auteuil is no stranger to the job: he’s been serving as deputy city manager for two years under Ed Barrett, who announced that he plans to retire.

When the City Council meets Tuesday — remotely, of course — Mayor Mark Cayer is expected to execute an agreement with D’Auteuil to serve as Barrett’s replacement.

A Lewiston native and resident, D’Auteuil came to Lewiston in 2017 after serving six years in Auburn, first at Auburn Public Services and then for a year and a half as assistant city manager. He was named acting city manager in September 2016, following the departure of Howard Kroll.

In February, Barrett announced that he would retire after 45 years working in municipal government.

Barrett came to Lewiston after serving more than 20 years as city manager in Bangor. Prior to that, he was an assistant city manager for Wichita Falls, Texas. He began his career working in the budget office in Tucson, Arizona.

His contract with the city expires at the end of June.

