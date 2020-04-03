HARTFORD – Kathleen A. Turgeon, 65, of Bear Pond, Hartford, died peacefully with her family by her side at her daughter’s house in Bridgton on the evening of Monday, March 30, 2020.Kathy fought a short courageous battle with cancer and will always be remembered as the loving widow, mother, “Mammie”, sister, friend, and coworker to all who knew her. She will be missed dearly by her family both near and far, but greeted with open arms by those who have passed, especially her loving husband of 44 years.She was born in Lewiston on April 18, 1954, the daughter of the late Maurice and Gloria (O’Leary) Locke. Kathleen graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1972. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, the late Donald L. Turgeon in July of 1972. They resided in Florida for a short time as Donald served in the United States Air Force. Returning to Maine, Kathy began her life long career with Liberty Mutual in 1973. She later retired in May of 2018. Kathy and Don lived in Greene, from 1973 until they moved to Bear Pond in Hartford in 1999.Kathleen and her late husband raised their two daughters in Greene for several years, where they spent time teaching the girls life’s little lessons. Kathy was blessed with two amazing grandsons and one granddaughter who brought light to her life after Don’s passing in 2016. Kathy wanted the world to know that she “loved her grandkids more than life itself”. Kathy loved to travel and especially enjoyed her time at Five Island, where she would enjoy her favorite, lobster and clams. She was known to always have the car packed for an impromptu picnic. Kathy enjoyed visiting the casino and taking day trips. She found joy with the simple things in life. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Shannon and husband, Mark Hatch of Bridgton, and Sara and husband, George Fortin of Greene; two grandsons, Devyn and Corbyn Hatch, and one granddaughter, Madilyn Fortin; sisters, Maureen and husband Marcel Landry, of San Leon, Texas, Susan and husband, Tim Coady of Virginia Beach, Va., Darlin and husband, Allen Austin of Sabattus, and brother, Bill and wife, Doreen Locke of Lewiston; many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved Kathy’s hospitality during all the family gatherings. Kathy also leaves behind her companion, Maurice, who currently resided with her in Hartford. The family would like to thank Ann and Katie, from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate and gentle care during her final days. Given the pandemic, a service will take place in the late spring or early summer at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta where she will join her husband in their peaceful resting place, together at last “Never wait until tomorrow to live your life”.