FARMINGTON — The RSU 9 School Nutrition Program is operating at full speed, according to Superintendent Tina Meserve. Since March 17, the second day of the district wide school closure, RSU 9’s school nutrition and other staff have prepared and packaged close to 15,000 breakfast and lunch meals for pick-up, drop-off, and door-to-door delivery by volunteer drivers to those who can’t make it to a pick-up location.

Due to the extremely high number of meals produced and distributed each day, last Friday’s delivery included the final weekend extra meal delivery RSU 9 is able to provide. Families are encouraged to use other community resources to fulfill weekend needs.

It is important to note that the funding for these meals comes primarily from the USDA Child Nutrition Program which is for children, birth to age 19 only. Meals should not be ordered or picked up for adults. Cooperation will help to ensure the district can continue to serve meals to the children of its communities.

