To the Editor:

FYI – I am an old coot of 76 and it has come to my attention that the fine folks at Hannafords’ have instituted a ‘seniors only’ policy from 6-7 a.m. in response to the current health crisis. Speaking for myself and – I’m sure – for my fellow old coots, who shall remain nameless, allow me to say thanks.

(The fine folks at Hannaford have been spoiling me ever since I got here 16 years ago and they continue to do so.)

Meanwhile – Wash frequently, pray MORE frequently.

We’ll ALL get through this – together.

Terence McManus

New Sharon

