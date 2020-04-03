To the Editor:
FYI – I am an old coot of 76 and it has come to my attention that the fine folks at Hannafords’ have instituted a ‘seniors only’ policy from 6-7 a.m. in response to the current health crisis. Speaking for myself and – I’m sure – for my fellow old coots, who shall remain nameless, allow me to say thanks.
(The fine folks at Hannaford have been spoiling me ever since I got here 16 years ago and they continue to do so.)
Meanwhile – Wash frequently, pray MORE frequently.
We’ll ALL get through this – together.
Terence McManus
New Sharon
