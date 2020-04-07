During these times of fear and tumult, we do not need to give space to pundits who foment racism and ignorance. Rich Lowry’s latest attempt to shield the Republicans and the president from doing anything wrong (“Petty politics outplayed coronavirus,” April 5) lays the blame for the impact of COVID-19 on the United States at the feet of the Democrats and the Chinese.

The notion that investigating the corruption of the current government by running an impeachment process delayed action on protecting and preparing Americans for an unavoidable global pandemic is absurd. The president had the power to mitigate the current circumstances from the time COVID-19 was announced to the world on Dec. 31. The idea that China released COVID-19 on the world to harm the U.S. makes no sense; disruption of the global economy hurts China as much as the rest of the world.

I appreciate the Sun Journal and the work it does to bring the news to public. Our community needs facts, information and ideas so we can work together to get through these incredibly challenging times.

Pundits whose sole purpose is to divide us should be omitted from the paper. Let those who want to read Rich Lowry find him online.

Beverly Johnson, Auburn

